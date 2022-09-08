Mesmerizing holiday light display ‘Lightscape’ returns to Houston Botanic Garden in November

HOUSTON – Lightscape, an internationally acclaimed holiday lights and music event, will return to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter.

The outdoor trail features new immersive installations where attendees can enjoy favorite seasonal tunes along the path through the garden. Visitors will also enjoy festive food and drinks, including fire pits for roasting s’mores, in the Garden’s Pine Grove and Culinary Garden, according to a release.

The event will open Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Ticket holders will have a timed entry slots and parking for Lightscape, which are limited each evening to give attendees space to enjoy each moment along the trail.

“Lightscape is back! For anyone who missed the uniquely artistic and festive holiday lights experience at the Houston Botanic Garden last year, you won’t want to miss it this year,” said Claudia Gee Vassar, president and general counsel of the Houston Botanic Garden. “Favorites like the Winter Cathedral, Neon Tree, and Fire Garden will return, along with new creations by artists from across the globe. The artistry of the Lightscape installations are a perfect complement to the natural beauty of our diverse plant collections, creating an exquisite and memorable holiday experience for families and friends.”

More than 80% of this year’s trail will feature installations never before seen in Houston, including a installation display of Bluebonnets.

The installation Framed by Mandylights sees 20 geometric arches lined with brilliant color changing, pixel mapped LED fittings to create a unique tunnel of light effect with a distinctly modern edge, according to the release. The Nautilus Forest features an illuminated forest of spiraling trees, with more than 40,000 individually controlled RGB pixels. Each of the 24 trees stands up to 15 feet tall; together they merge into a meandering forest.