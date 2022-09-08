Driver Courtesy Month: Here are top 5 tips to keep the peace on the streets

HOUSTON – Driver courtesy is the main ingredient for a better experience when you’re behind the wheel. This is why the National Motorists Association is using September to help drivers understand the value of respect on the road.

Here are their top practices to keep the peace on the streets:

Lane Courtesy—Drive Right, Pass Left

Use Your Turn Signal

Drive a Steady Speed on the Highway

Don’t Tailgate

Pay Attention at Stoplights—Don’t Multitask

Don’t Text and Drive

Use the Zipper Merge

Are you a courteous driver? Answer these questions!