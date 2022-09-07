WANTED: Man still on the run after being accused of sexually abusing child for 2 years, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a 33-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times over the past two years, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to police, Ricardo Garcia is believed to have continually sexually assaulted a minor from Nov. 30, 2020, to Feb. 18, 2022.

It is unclear how old the minor was during these interactions or how Garcia and the victim knew each other.

HPD was made aware of the abuse after the underaged victim made an outcry following an incident that happened in the 6500 block of Northdale Street on Feb. 22, 2022, according to police.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic man, standing approximately 5′05″ tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.