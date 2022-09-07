VIDEO: Robbers on the run after snatching designer glasses, cash from eye care business in Galleria area

According to police, the robbery happened on Sept. 2 at a business in the 5800 block of San Felipe.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery of an eye care business in the Galleria area.

According to police, the robbery happened on Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe.

Police said, around 2:10 p.m., a man walked into the eye care business, inquiring about sunglasses. As the employee was helping the pretend customer, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

While the suspect was escorting the employee to the cash register, two more men, both armed with handguns, walked into the business. police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the three suspects forcing the employees to the ground, then proceeding to remove money from the cash drawers, along with designer glasses. The trio placed everything in a black trash bag, ran out of the back door emergency exit, and fled the scene in a black four-door Lexus sedan.

The first suspect is described as 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin and muscular build, and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a cap and sunglasses.

The second suspect stood 6 to 6 feet 2 inches tall, was heavy set, and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

The last suspect was between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet tall, had tattoos on his neck, and was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a cap.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.