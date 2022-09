HOUSTON – Several streets in downtown Houston are being temporarily shut down as police investigate a suspicious package found at a building, according to Houston police.

The Wells Fargo Building in the 1000 block of Louisiana, where the package was found, has also been evacuated, police said.

The intersections of Lamar at Louisiana and Smith at McKinney have been closed until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.