Groundbreaking for monument honoring Vietnam veterans happening Wednesday

HOUSTON – Wednesday will be a big day as there will be a groundbreaking for a monument that will honor fallen warriors and preserve history.

The groundbreaking for the new monument will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to speak at the event.

The monument will be where — for the first time — people will be able to come and honor those from Houston killed in Vietnam.

The monument will display the names and the rank of the hundreds of fallen service members from the Houston area.

The front of the monument will be natural polished granite to honor and depict each of the military branches.

According to the Vietnam Combat Veterans Association of Houston, 538 men and women in Harris, Waller, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Liberty, and Galveston Counties died in the Vietnam War.

Houston does not have a monument honoring them, despite our area having the largest population of veterans that served in Vietnam.

The monument is set to open to the public on Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.