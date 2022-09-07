Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Monday

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Leila Skaini, 15, who was last seen on Monday, September 5

FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5.

The family of Leila Skaini said they last saw the teen near the 6800 block of Gatson Road in Katy. Skaini is described as being 5′7″ and weighing 120 pounds.

While there is no indication of foul play reported, deputies are seeking any information that may assist in locating Leila and reuniting her with her family.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665, or contact Detective Davis at Tyler.davis@fortbendcountytx.gov.