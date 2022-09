A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road.

It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought to that location by someone else.

As of 4:45 Wednesday afternoon, additional details surrounding the shooting had not been released.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.