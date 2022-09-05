Travelers rerouting plans to Hobby Airport amid ‘construction chaos’ at IAH

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – Holiday weekend travel can be stressful.

Some travelers say they are flocking to Hobby Airport to avoid construction chaos at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“Ever since the pandemic, it was terrible. The construction was bad,” Neil said.

The Woodlands resident said he’s been doing his best to avoid the major airport.

“The lanes were not done well,” he said. “They should have been done a long time ago when they had less traffic.”

Brent Mathews has his own reasons.

“We were stuck trying to get in and we missed the turn to get to the garage,” he recalled. “The signs were horrible with construction, so we almost missed our flight.”

Now, he and his son mainly use Hobby Airport for their travels.

“I just like Hobby,” he said. “It’s smaller, easier, less craziness going on than at Bush.”

It’s a major weekend for both airports, they estimate nearly 800,000 passengers have traveled through both airports since Thursday.

A 6% increase since 2021.

Even though Bush Intercontinental Airport is three times the size of Hobby, they are still expecting 200,000 travelers.

“I wouldn’t do Bush unless I had to,” Mathews said.

Hobby Airport was recently rated the only 5-star airport in North America, according to Skytrax World Airport star rating.