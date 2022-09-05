Tiffany Haddish ‘deeply’ regrets being in sketch at center of sexual misconduct lawsuit against her and Aries Spears

Actress Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In an Instagram post-Monday, Tiffany Haddish said she regrets having agreed to act in a sketch six years ago that is now one of the focal points of a sexual misconduct lawsuit against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” Haddish said in the post.

“But, clearly, while the sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it,” the comedian and “Girls Trip” actor added. “I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

