17-year-old accused of fatally shooting teen in NW Harris County charged with manslaughter, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting another teen in northwest Harris County Monday has been charged, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO patrol units responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Stuebner Hill Drive. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found Dominique McCoy, 17, with a gunshot wound inside a bathroom.

Deputies said there were three people inside the home at the time who they detained and were questioning. The suspected shooter has since been identified as 17-year-old Reginald Smalls, who resides at the location.

McCoy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, HCSO said.

“Right now, there are witnesses, and we have three of them that we have on the scene right now detained,” said Det. Steven Campos with HCSO Homicide. “After everything we’ve gathered so far, it is possible he is known to the other party as well.”

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Smalls claimed that McCoy had startled him inside the home, causing him to shoot the victim. According to court documents, Smalls had access to multiple firearms stored in a backpack.

Deputies said the suspect has been charged with manslaughter and assault on a public servant. Charges of tampering with evidence were also filed on someone who was staying at the home. He has been identified by HCSO as Lekedrick Bowden, 18.