Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue is working with Save the Ukrainian Children, a Ukrainian nonprofit that sends medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine.

They will send a container full of supply from Houston to children’s hospitals in Ukraine.

Sheldon Fire Department provided a storage facility and logistical support to the nonprofit, which is working to raise $5,500 to pay for the shipping and handling of the container to Ukraine.

To donate, visit savetheukrainianchildren.org.