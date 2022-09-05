2 people found shot to death after traffic accident in Bryan, police say

BRYAN, Texas – Two people were found shot to death after a traffic accident in Bryan, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a traffic accident in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. A third person was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators are not releasing the name’s of the deceased individuals until their next of kin is notified.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).