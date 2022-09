The community in Uvalde came together on Friday night to celebrate the start of football season following a sudden tragedy earlier this year.

Residents in the area say they continue to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary and began opening fire on May 24.

Friday night's game between Eagle Pass Winn and Uvalde