Klein ISD teacher’s aide fired after allegedly slapping 1st grader with autism

A Klein Independent School District teacher’s aide has been terminated after she allegedly slapped a 1st grader with autism.

The parents of Kingston Ware, 6, said the incident happened Thursday morning at Mittelstadt Elementary.

“He was with his teacher, and the associate was trying to make him do something that he didn’t want to do, so I guess he started scratching the teacher, and she didn’t like that. And she slapped him in the face,” said Kingston’s father Marcus Ware.

Ware said that at least two other teachers witnessed the incident and reported it to the school principal.

“This is really going too far with these types of people being hired and working in the environment with these kids and these kids are getting attacked,” Ware said.

The district said the aide responsible was terminated however Ware told KPRC Kingston is worried about returning to the classroom.

“When we took him to school this morning, he didn’t want to go. He was crying on the way there,” said Ware.

In a statement, Klein ISD said:

“When an altercation between a student and aide was reported, [the] administration immediately removed the aide from the classroom to conduct a thorough investigation with the police department. The aide’s employment has been terminated and the incident reported to all appropriate agencies for further investigation.”

Ware and his family said the investigation was forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s office but said they were told Friday that no charges would be filed.

KPRC reached out to the DA’s office but has not yet heard back.