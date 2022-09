(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Building collapse reported at Downtown Aquarium restaurant in Houston, HFD says/ Kyle Etter

HOUSTON – A woman has been injured after a roof apparently collapsed at the Downtown Aquarium on Friday.

According to police, a witness reportedly called and stated that a boulder had fallen and hit a woman.

The woman is expected to survive.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Woman injured after part of roof collapsed at Downtown Aquarium restaurant, HFD says

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.