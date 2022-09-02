Man who fled to Mexico after deadly 2016 shooting extradited back to Harris County, charged with murder: HPD

The suspect, Jose A. Rios, 25, is charged with murder in the 209th State District Court. He is accused in the death of Michael Yates, Jr., 39.

HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man back in 2016 has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jose A Rios, 25, has now been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Michael Yates.

On July 10, 2016, investigators said Yates and two family friends were fishing in Halls Bayou located at 7700 Bretshire Drive when Rios walked up from the train tracks into the field and approached one of Yates’ friends, a 19-year-old man.

The 19-year-old and Rios began talking about high school and soccer for about five minutes before the family decided it was time to leave.

As they were walking away, investigators said Rios began following them, produced a gun and fatally shot Yates.

Investigators said Yates’ friends started running, and when the 19-year-old fell, Rios caught up to him and attempted to shoot him several times but the gun jammed and would not fire.

The 19-year-old managed to run to a nearby residence for help and Rios fled the scene.

Rios was charged for the shooting in 2016 but officials said he fled to Mexico.

Investigators said they eventually learned of Rios’ whereabouts in Mexico, and on Wednesday, Aug. 31, he was extradited to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.