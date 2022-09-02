Liz Cheney, other big names in the lineup for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin

This month in Austin at The Texas Tribune Festival, Houston-area leaders, change-makers and everyday Texans will come together to think big and get inspired on all things politics, policy and the day’s news.

The event taking place in the state capitol Sept. 22-24 will feature 120 panels focused on what’s ahead for politics, public policy, media and tech here in Texas and nationwide.

This week, the Texas Tribune announced Liz Cheney, U.S Representative and Vice Chair of the Congressional Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack, will close the 2022 Festival. Texas Tribune CEO and co-founder, Evan Smith will lead Cheney’s first live and in-person post-primary sit down interview.

“In a Republic, no citizen can be a bystander. It’s the responsibility of every American to recognize what happened on January 6th can never happen again. Our Republic is fragile and will be lost if we don’t protect it. I look forward to talking about these crucial issues in Austin later this month,” said Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“As the most ardent and most visible defender of our democracy in a time of real peril, Liz Cheney is the perfect close to our ideas weekend,” said Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune. “She’s the biggest get at an event full of truly incredible speakers, and the timing couldn’t be any better. We need her commitment to country over party more than ever.”

The full program of events features more than 350+ speakers including: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California and more.

TribFest speakers from the Houston area include:

Carol Alvarado , state sen., D-Houston

Sarah Davis , former state rep., R-Houston

Lina Hidalgo , Harris County judge

Millard House II , superintendent of the Houston Independent School District

Renu Khator , chancellor of the University of Houston System

Kim Ogg , Harris County district attorney

Senfronia Thompson , state rep., D-Houston

Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston

The Festival will feature conversations and interviews on the 2022 elections and the 2023 legislative session, the state of public and higher education, why Texas suburbs are booming, why broadband access matters, the legacy of slavery, what really happened in Uvalde and much more.

The Texas Tribune Festival is Sept. 22-24 in Austin (Texas Tribune)

Students and educators are eligible for special discounts. Attend with a student ticket for just $50, or an educator ticket for just $75. Buy tickets here.

Still on the fence? The Texas Tribune has provided five reasons you should attend this year’s TribFest.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public media organization whose mission is to promote civic engagement and discourse on public policy, politics, government and other matters of statewide interest.

The Texas Tribune Festival is known for positioning lawmakers, change-makers, industry leaders and reformers from across the nation to lead conversations on policy, politics, the media and technology. Now in its 12th year, TribFest returns to Austin’s iconic Congress Avenue after two years of fully virtual events, welcoming the public for three full days of programming with unexpected talent mashups, must-see interviews and provocative programming on public and higher education, transportation, immigration, technology, the media industry and more.

Media partners for The Texas Tribune Festival include Austin American-Statesman, The Austin Chronicle, Austin PBS, Austin Vida, CityCast.fm, Dallas Morning News, Financial Times, KERA, KPRC, KSAT, KVUE, ProPublica, Ricochet, Texas Standard, The 19th*, WFAA and Vox Media.