Houston firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston

Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire in west Houston.
According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane Friday afternoon.
It is unclear what specific apartments in that area were impacted.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to emergency crews.
@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane after receiving reports of an apartment on fire. Call type upgraded to 2-11. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 2, 2022