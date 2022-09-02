82º

Houston firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston

Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire in west Houston.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane Friday afternoon.

It is unclear what specific apartments in that area were impacted.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to emergency crews.

