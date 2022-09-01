81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘We are one, unified’: San Jacinto College to choose sole mascot to represent entire college district; voting begins September

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: San Jacinto College, Education, Mascots
San Jacinto College Generation Park Campus (San Jacinto College)

PASADENA, Texas – Students, faculty, and staff members at San Jacinto College will select who will become the next mascot to represent the entire college system this month.

The college district said in a release that their three current mascots -- the San Jacinto Gators, Coyotes, and Ravens -- will be retired and replaced with one single mascot.

“We will always have a special place in our hearts for our three historic mascots, but San Jacinto College has grown to five campuses and several extension centers, which requires us to look at how our entire district needs to be represented,” said Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor. “This new mascot will be part of all the milestones and growth that San Jac will have in the future. I’m excited to see what our community selects.”

Now, San Jacinto students, faculty, staff, and alumni will have the opportunity to choose one of two mascots to represent the community: the Ravens or the Jaguars. According to the college, the Raven was chosen by students more than 60 years ago as San Jacinto’s original mascot and it was selected as a nod to the original campus.

Voting is set to begin Sept. 12 and will close Oct. 17. Students will be sent a link to vote via email, while employees and alumni who wish to vote can do so at sanjac.edu/mascot.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email