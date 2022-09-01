‘We are one, unified’: San Jacinto College to choose sole mascot to represent entire college district; voting begins September

PASADENA, Texas – Students, faculty, and staff members at San Jacinto College will select who will become the next mascot to represent the entire college system this month.

The college district said in a release that their three current mascots -- the San Jacinto Gators, Coyotes, and Ravens -- will be retired and replaced with one single mascot.

“We will always have a special place in our hearts for our three historic mascots, but San Jacinto College has grown to five campuses and several extension centers, which requires us to look at how our entire district needs to be represented,” said Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor. “This new mascot will be part of all the milestones and growth that San Jac will have in the future. I’m excited to see what our community selects.”

Now, San Jacinto students, faculty, staff, and alumni will have the opportunity to choose one of two mascots to represent the community: the Ravens or the Jaguars. According to the college, the Raven was chosen by students more than 60 years ago as San Jacinto’s original mascot and it was selected as a nod to the original campus.

Voting is set to begin Sept. 12 and will close Oct. 17. Students will be sent a link to vote via email, while employees and alumni who wish to vote can do so at sanjac.edu/mascot.