Watch live: Mayor Turner, Houston’s Women’s Commission to discuss anti-abortion laws

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Houston’s Women’s Commission members and others Thursday to discuss the city’s priority to protect women’s reproductive rights and their medical providers as Texas enacts anti-abortion laws.

Texas’ trigger law recently went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Performing abortions in Texas is now a felony, which is punishable by up to life in prison. The only exceptions are only to save the life of a pregnant woman.

Abortion clinics across the state have already stopped performing the procedure, due to the fear of prosecution.

The news conference will be held at 11:30 a.m.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event in the video player above.