VIDEO: Man wanted for committing at least 3 robberies in one day in north Houston, police say

Man wanted for committing at least three robberies in one day in north houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect wanted in a series of aggravated robberies in north Houston.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Houston police said a man walked into a food truck located in the 5700 block of Antoine and pulled out a handgun, pointed it at employees and demanded money from the cash register.

Officers said the employees complied and opened the drawer, and the suspect removed the money and fled in an unknown direction.

Investigators believe the same suspect also robbed a food truck on Pinemont, a cell phone store located at 6440 W. 43rd St., and a fast food restaurant on Hollister on Aug. 31.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35, standing five feet, eight inches tall to five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with a goatee, black hair and wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.