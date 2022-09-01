Aldine ISD student charged after bringing knives middle school, officials say

HOUSTON – A student has been charged after officials say he brought two knives to Stovall Middle School on Wednesday.

The principal of Stovall Middle School said the child was charged with unlawful possession of a knife on school property after he was found with two knives on campus.

Officials said a fellow student reported the incident to school administrators, and luckily no one was injured.

Stovall Middle School released the following statement regarding the incident:

“A student was found to be in possession of two weapons on campus this morning. A fellow student reported the incident to school administrators. The student who possessed the weapons will be dealt with according to the district’s student code of conduct, as well as having charges filed against him by the Aldine ISD Police Department. No students or staff were at any time placed in any danger.

I want to commend the student who reported this incident. Parents and guardians, please remind your children that they should not bring weapons of any kind to school, and that if they do so, there will be consequences for their actions. Safety and security will continue to remain a priority in Aldine ISD and at Stovall Middle School.

Our focus will remain to ensure a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff. If you have any questions concerning this incident, please contact me at (281) 878-0670. Again, this has been an important message from Stovall Middle principal Elsa Wright.: