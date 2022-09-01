Spooky spectacular: Watch 13 classic Stephen King movies by Halloween and you could earn $1,300👻🎃

Dish Network said on its website that it is looking for someone to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King’s most hair-raising novels by Halloween.

What’s in it for you? The website says it will pay $1,300 for the cinematic-viewing feat.

As you watch, the company said in its announcement that it will ask you to note how everything’s going with questions like these: How’s your heart rate during the scary scenes? Which movies are your favorite or least favorite? Are you watching these flicks alone or bringing a friend along so you can have night terrors together?

Dish Network said the ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience. They could even share their scares on social media and vlog every time they jump out of their seats. No degree is necessary, nor will a drug test or background check be performed; however, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

The applicant page reads, “Tell us why you’re the perfect victim and what you hope to gain from this experience (aside from the $1,300, of course), and this dream—or nightmare job—could be yours!”

These are the films the selected fright film fan will watch:

• “Carrie” (original or 2013 remake)

• “Christine”

• “Creepshow”

• “Cujo”

• “Doctor Sleep”

• “Firestarter” (original or 2022 remake)

• “It” (original or 2017 remake)

• “It Chapter Two”

• “Misery”

• “The Mist”

• “Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake)

• “Salem’s Lot”

• “The Shining”

One fan will get a swag bag with a value of $350. The movies will be provided by Dish Network, according to the listing. The company said the viewer will receive a “survival kit” with a blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience. The network will alsp provide a Fitbit to help you track your heart rate during some of the more intense scenes.

Once you watch all 13 movies and log your report, the network said it will pay you $1,300.

The application includes a short explanation of “why you should be tortured this way” and “how you like to celebrate the Halloween season and any other relevant information that would make you the perfect candidate.”