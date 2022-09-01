Southwest Airlines pilot asks passengers leaving Houston to stop AirDropping nudes in viral TikTok video

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Thanks to strong passenger traffic over the winter holidays, Southwest Airlines is reporting a $68 million profit for the fourth quarter. Southwest said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 it was the airline's first profit without federal pandemic aid since late 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HOUSTON – A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot saying he will “pull back” the airplane and return to the gate if passengers do not stop sending nude photos over AirDrop has gone viral.

The incident occurred before takeoff to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a TikTok video that captured the bizarre announcement.

The video, which user Taylor Marsalis (@teighmars) uploaded Thursday, had received more than 2.8 million views as of Wednesday afternoon. The caption of the video says Southwest “takes airdropping nudes very seriously.”

Read more on NBC News here.