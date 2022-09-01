Southwest Airlines pilot asks passengers leaving Houston to stop AirDropping nudes in viral TikTok video

HOUSTON – A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot saying he will “pull back” the airplane and return to the gate if passengers do not stop sending nude photos over AirDrop has gone viral.
The incident occurred before takeoff to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a TikTok video that captured the bizarre announcement.
The video, which user Taylor Marsalis (@teighmars) uploaded Thursday, had received more than 2.8 million views as of Wednesday afternoon. The caption of the video says Southwest “takes airdropping nudes very seriously.”