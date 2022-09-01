San Antonio zoo honors frontline heroes with FREE admission to zoo the entire month of September

File image of a hippo in the Africa Live! exhibit at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Zoo is showing appreciation for all doctors, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs across Texas by offering them free admission during September.

During Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month, community heroes will be able to enjoy free standard admission (with proper ID), and up to four guests can receive 50% off standard admission tickets on the day of their visit from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

“Our frontline heroes work tirelessly and risk their lives daily to ensure that our community is safe,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Offering them and their families the opportunity to reconnect, relax and enjoy the zoo is our way of saying ‘thank you.’”

As a bonus, doctors, police, fire, and EMT professionals visiting after Sept.17 will enjoy the first two weeks of Zoo Boo!, a non-scary daytime Halloween event for the whole family.

Admission details:

Ad

To claim a free admission ticket, current doctors, police officers, firefighters, and EMT personnel must show valid credentials at the zoo’s front gate

A doctor, police officer, firefighter, or EMT professional must be present

Up to four (4) guests receive a special 50% off standard admission tickets

Additional discounted tickets must be purchased at the front gate

Tickets must be used on the day of redemption

Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount

Additional details can be found at https://sazoo.org/zoo-events/frontline-heroes/.