Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas today, here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Circle K is offering a huge discount on gas just days before Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. during Circle KFuel Day. The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. The company said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

The gas sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. Find your nearest participating location using the store locator on circlek.com or look for the Circle K on fuel pumps.