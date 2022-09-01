Charges filed against suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in north Houston charged, docs show

Indigo Garza was fatally shot in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Feb, 23, 2022.

HOUSTON – Several months after a woman’s murder, charges have been filed against a man accused of the crime, according to court records.

Joel Francisco Rojas, 23, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 20-year-old Indigo Garza.

The fatal shooting was reported on Feb. 23 at 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Rosamond Street. Garza was found unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Houston Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses stated the suspect’s vehicle, a Dodge Journey, was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting, according to police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Garza was shot in the chest with a shotgun, court records show.

It was also revealed, through surveillance video, the vehicle linked to the crime scene was driving in the area and investigators were able to identify Rojas as the suspect involved.

Ad

Court documents stated that Garza, during the investigation, altered the the Dodge Journey in attempt to impair its verity as evidence in the investigation, which lead to him being additionally charged with tampering with evidence.