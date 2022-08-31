Watch live: Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Collins Aerospace building at Houston Spaceport

HOUSTON – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday afternoon for the new Collins Aerospace building at the Houston Spaceport.

During the grand opening, the next generation xEVAS spacesuit will be unveiled.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz announced that he will also be in attendance at the ribbon-cutting and will give remarks about the role of Texas in advancing America’s continued exploration of the final frontier.

