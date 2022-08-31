Sam’s Club raises annual membership fee for the first time in nine years

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club said Wednesday it will raise its annual fees this fall, as the warehouse club’s membership hovers at a record high and inflation-pinched shoppers seek deals on bulk items.
Fees will increase to $50 from $45 for club members and to $110 from $100 for members of its higher-tier level, “Plus,” which includes some additional perks. The changes take effect on Oct. 17.
It marks the first fee hike in nine years for the entry-level membership. Sam’s Club has not raised the price of the “Plus” membership since it debuted in 1999.
That brings Sam’s closer in price to rival Costco, which charges $60 a year for its basic membership and $120 for its higher-tier “Gold” membership.
For more, read the full NBC News article.