Walker Porretto: What we know about 19-year-old accused of killing his girlfriend while out on bond

The man accused of killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring her older sister was also charged earlier this summer with felony drug possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to court records.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said as a juvenile, 19-year-old Walker Porretto was convicted of aggravated robbery and was supposed to serve six years and be released in 2025, but was released early. The circumstances of his early release are unclear.

“The reason that is so vital is because a parole warrant is the most powerful warrant in the state,” said Crime Stoppers of Houston, Andy Kahan. “It’s a no bond warrant. You can’t get out, so when that warrant was eventually lifted, that allowed him to get out on the bond.”

While out on bond, records show Porretto was charged and arrested on June 22 with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Friendswood Police Department’s media specialist said Porretto was pulled over by officers for a defective headlight. As officers approached, they “detected the smell of marijuana. The officer checked Porretto for warrants and found that he was wanted for a parole violation. A search of the vehicle yielded a stolen gun, oxycodone, alprazolam, cocaine, THC cartridges and methamphetamine.”

“Certainly, in hindsight, you can easily argue that the decision to allow him to continue to be out on bond likely cost this young lady’s life,” Kahan said.