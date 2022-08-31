Houston Texans awarded WR Tyler Johnson off waivers from Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warm up before the pre-season game with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded wide receiver Tyler Johnson off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per a league source.

He played collegiately at Minnesota.

He ranked second all-time with 213 catches and 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns.

A fifth-round draft pick, he caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Johnson (6-foot-1, 206 pounds) has 48 career receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KRPC 2 and click2houston.com.