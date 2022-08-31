Houston Texans awarded WR Tyler Johnson off waivers from Buccaneers

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded wide receiver Tyler Johnson off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per a league source.
He played collegiately at Minnesota.
He ranked second all-time with 213 catches and 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns.
A fifth-round draft pick, he caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Johnson (6-foot-1, 206 pounds) has 48 career receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns.
Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KRPC 2 and click2houston.com.