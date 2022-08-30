Woman killed in double shooting in SE Harris Co., other victim injured, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been pronounced dead following a double shooting in southeast Harris County Monday evening, deputies say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the 4700 block of Backenberry Drive at Constitution Lane.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the two women who were shot were possibly sisters.

It is believed the situation may have started over an argument with a man.

Gonzalez says officials have reason to believe the man shot the two women and then fled the scene in a gray sedan.

The other woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither one of the women have been identified, and a details description of a suspect has yet to be released.

Investigators are headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.