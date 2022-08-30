Oh my gourd: Pumpkin Spice is back at Starbucks🎃

Starbucks promotional images of its fall offerings in 2022.

HOUSTON – Pumpkin Spice has made its annual return to Starbucks.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is just the beginning of love for gourds at the ubiquitous chain.

There’s also the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Owl Cake Pop. Read more on Starbucks’ website under the banner, “Falling for You.”

Here’s how each drink is described.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: Espresso and steamed milk with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors, topped with whipped cream.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Cold brew sweetened with vanilla, finished with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato: Layers of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, warm spices, brown sugar and creamy oatmilk.

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato: A cool combination of baking spices layered with oatmilk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: A spiced pumpkin muffin with sweet cream-cheese filling and a pepita sprinkling.

Owl Cake Pop: Vanilla cake and buttercream dipped in purple chocolaty icing with an adorable design.