Monkeypox case confirmed in student at Fort Bend ISD high school, district says

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Fort Bend Independent School District officials say a student has tested positive for monkeypox.

According to FBISD’s website, a student at Ridge Point High School has a confirmed case of the virus.

All families and employees of the school were notified of the case and Fort Bend County epidemiologists are conducting contract tracing to find potential exposures.

“The District will continue to work with local health officials and follow guidelines set by the CDC, and this includes the frequent and ongoing cleaning protocols in place to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. In addition, the District utilizes R-Zero ARC disinfecting devices at every campus and facility,” a news release said.

For questions, call Fort Bend County Health and Human Services at (281) 633-7795 or visit their website.

