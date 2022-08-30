Man wanted for aggravated robbery of convenience store in south Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video aiming a gun at a store clerk during a robbery in south Houston back in July.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspect entered the store located in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest Road around 3 a.m. on July 14.

HPD says the man first began acting like a customer before approaching the counter with a gun in his hand.

The suspect reportedly then began demanding money from the store clerk and told him to open the door so that he could access the rear counter.

Investigators say the clerk then hit the panic button, causing the suspect to flee the store.

HPD described the suspect as being between the ages of 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black jacket and red pants.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).