Local massage parlor shut down after employee charged with prostitution, officials say

HOUSTON – A local massage parlor was shut down Thursday after an undercover investigation revealed that an employee was allegedly conducting prostitution, according to investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

An investigator posed as a customer at the Essence Massage, located in the 4900 block of FM 2920 Road, after the department received complaints regarding alleged prostitution. The investigator was allegedly solicited for sex and sex acts by a female employee at the business, according to investigators.

The suspect, Hsiao Mei Lin, 44, was arrested and charged with prostitution.

It was also discovered that the business did not have a massage establishment license and Hsiao Mei Lin was unlicensed to be employed as a massage therapists.

If you know or suspect a location or person engaging in illegal activity, contact Constable Mark Herman’s Office’s dispatch at 281-376-3472 or online. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously.