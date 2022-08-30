81º

Child hospitalized after wandering off, falling into pond in SW Harris County, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

A sign is seen outside a free-standing emergency room in Houston in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – A child was rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after falling into a pond in southwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the child, possible 7 years old, wandered off and fell into the body of water. CPR was initiated and the child was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, according to Gonzalez.

This is a developing story.

