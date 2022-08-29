Wanted: Man still on the run after being accused of having sexual contact with child in 2019, police say

HOUSTON – A fugitive is still on the run after being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a child in 2019 in Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Abram Arbry has been charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact.

Detectives learned about the incident when officers were called to a home on Aug. 10, 2019, after a child made an outcry about Arbry.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that will lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.