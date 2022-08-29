Suspect already out on bond breaks into home, creeps into sleeping 13-year-old’s bedroom, pulls girl’s hair, Pct. 4 says

Andra Singleton, 33, was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with injury to a child and burglary of a habitation with intent.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect went to great lengths to break into a family’s home, then lock himself inside a bedroom with their sleeping teenage daughter, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The terrifying ordeal happened Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Cypress Circle.

According to deputies, the man initially tried to make entry into the home by burning the back door with several chemical accelerants before eventually breaking a window.

Once inside, he barricaded himself inside the 13-year-old girl’s room, rummaging through her belongings.

The girl was asleep until the man pulled her hair, causing her to begin screaming.

Her parents woke up due to the commotion and called 911.

When deputies arrived to the scene, the suspect had already jumped out of the girl’s second-story window and fled on foot. A perimeter was set up, he was tracked down and taken into custody.

The suspect, who was identified as Andra Singleton, was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with injury to a child and burglary of a habitation with intent.

Deputies said Singleton, 33, was already out on bond for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass of a habitation.