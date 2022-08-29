Man accused of killing 18-year-old following argument at convenience store at Houston’s south side arrested, police say

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old after he followed him from a convenience store on Houston’s south side in June, police said.

Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, was charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Kelvin Shaver. Police said Mathis turned himself in to to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on August 25.

Investigators said Shaver and Mathis were involved in an argument at a convenience store in the 5000 block of Doolittle Boulevard near Guadalcanal Street shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said witnesses told officers Shaver walked away from the store. Mathis, who was driving a black-colored Chevrolet Impala at the time, began following him. As Shaver got close to his home, Mathis reportedly approached him, pulled out a gun, and shot Shaver before fleeing the scene.

According to HPD, Shaver attempted to run away while leaving a trail of blood from the area where he was shot. He then collapsed on the ground near Guadalcanal Street. Shaver was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

HPD says there is no continued threat to the public at this time.