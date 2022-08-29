Search for woman’s boyfriend underway after her body was found inside closet of mobile home trailer in Channelview, deputies say

Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a closet at a mobile home in Channelview, deputies say

HOUTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a mobile home trailer Monday morning in Channelview, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was made at 10:24 a.m. at the mobile trailer home, located in the 15600 block of Market Street.

The woman was found dead in a closet with signs of injuries, according to deputies. The woman’s family filed a missing person’s report Monday morning and was out searching for her when they allegedly found her body in the trailer.

According to deputies, there is a history of domestic violence between the victim and her live-in boyfriend. Detectives also learned that the woman’s Blue Ford Escape license plates 35826K3 (temporary tags) is missing.

Deputies said they are currently searching for the boyfriend but will not release his name to the public at this time. Investigators said the woman, and her boyfriend lived in the trailer with five other people.

This is a developing story.