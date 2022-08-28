83º

Juvenile taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into pole in south Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A juvenile has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a bad accident on Saturday evening, according to police.

Officials with the Houston Police Department say the accident took place near 7801 Mykawa Road.

According to police, a vehicle hit a pole near the train tracks in that area.

It is unclear how the driver of the vehicle hit the pole, or if anyone else was involved at the time of the crash.

Authorities have yet to receive the condition of the injured juvenile.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

