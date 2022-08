Officials in Galveston County say they have recovered the body of a missing 25-year-old who was said to have disappeared in San Lucas Pass last week.

The family of Kelvin Stanley Iraheta identified him as the victim on Sunday.

According to Galveston Beach Patrol, two fishermen discovered the body at around 2:30 p.m. and called authorities.

When patrol arrived, they were able to retrieve the body.

The circumstances surrounding Iraheta’s disappearance remains unclear.