2 vehicles, 3 motorcycles involved in major crash in the Huffman area, deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A major crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles is now being investigated, according to deputies.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened around 24463 FM 2100 near 1960 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Gonzalez, two vehicles and three motorcycles were involved in the collision.

There were no initial reports of injuries, however, Gonzlez said LifeFlight is responding.

It is also unclear what caused the crash.

As of 8 p.m., FM 2100 has been shut down.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

