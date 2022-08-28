1 killed, 1 injured after being hit while pushing vehicle off the road near Hockley, HCSO says

A person was reportedly killed and another injured during an incident in the Hockley area on Sunday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deadly crash happened outbound on US 290 near Kickapoo.

Gonzalez said the two individuals were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes of the roadway when they were struck by another vehicle.

One of the victims was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital by Life Flight for their injuries.

Additionally, Gonzalez said the outbound main lanes of US 290 are being shut down at Kermier Road while units investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.