‘It was like a dream’: Man falls through family’s skylight roof window in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – One family is still trying to fathom the bizarre and scary situation that happened early Monday morning.

A family in northwest Harris County came face to face with their intruder who fell through the skylight roof window.

Kathy Walker, her daughter, Shanin Nunley, and son-in-law Rick Nunley were all at home on Idlebrook Drive.

Rick, who works overnights, happened to be off that night.

“I was laying in my room watching TV, and I work nights,” Rick Nunley said.

Then they heard a big crash.

“It was like a dream,” Walker said. A seemingly unreal nightmare upon afterthought.

“It was a very tense situation,” Rick said. “I grabbed my firearm and came out to see what was going on, and the gentlemen fell through the skylight.”

Investigators said it was 37-year-old Brandon Forbes. After falling through the skylight window, there was confusion.

“You can’t believe that this is actually happening. There’s a man inside your house that has fallen from your ceiling,” Walker said.

Amidst the haze of the night, one thing was crystal clear.

“He was in our house, and he wasn’t supposed to be here,” Rick said. He held the stranger at gunpoint. “Legs were kind of shaking... I think he was on something,” Rick Nunley said.

The stranger who fell from the roof then spoke.

“He asked if he could call his mom. I said, ‘You can call your mom at the next stop,’” Rick added.

Harris County Precinct 4 investigators said,

“Upon arriving, the suspect was detained and identified as Brandon Forbes, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. The homeowners advised they did not know the suspect.

Brandon Forbes was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 13.”

Forbes is charged with Criminal Trespass of a habitation and bonded out on a $100 bond. The family was disappointed.

“If Rick hadn’t been here, I couldn’t imagine what could have happened to Shanin and me,” Walker said.

Some things they said they’ll never understand.

“He never did tell me why he was in the house,” Rick said.

The family now has to pay thousands of dollars to repair the roof. They said the situation is unfair and not right.