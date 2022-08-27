Boil water notice issued for Jersey Village due to reduced system pressure, officials say

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – A boil water notice was issued Friday evening for residents in Jersey Village due to reduced system pressure.
In a letter to residents posted on the city’s website, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said residents are instructed to boil their water prior to consumption, such as washing hands, brushing teeth, and drinking.
It is unknown how long repairs will take.
The city will notify residents once the boil water notice is lifted.
Any questions concerning the notice can call 713-466-2133.
WHAT TO DO DURING A BOIL WATER NOTICE:
- To ensure all bacteria are eliminated, water must be brought to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes. Then allow to cool before use.
- Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line (ice made from your refrigerator must be tossed)
- Residents can also purchase bottled water, or obtain water from a suitable source for drinking purposes.
- Residents can continue to wash hands for at least 20 seconds with an anti-bacterial soap during the boil water notice.
- For more guidance from the CDC, click here.