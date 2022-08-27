85º

75-year-old with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Authorities are searching for an elderly woman who was reportedly last seen in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Nelly Williams was last seen in the 9600 block of Westview Drive on Saturday.

Williams was described as a 75-year-old white woman, standing at 5′05″ tall, weighing around 117 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She has been previously diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, according to officials.

Williams was said to have been wearing a white sweater with a coral blouse, beige slacks and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

