McAllen, Texas – A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said.

The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.

The high in McAllen on Thursday was 101, according to the National Weather Service.

